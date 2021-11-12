Barbara Stotts Baumgartner, 89, Atchison, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Vintage Park of Atchison.
Barbara was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Eugene Raymond Stotts and Mary Frances Harris Stotts, where her father began his pilots training. When Gene Stotts retired, he was Chief Pilot for American Airlines western division and had designed their first logo.
Her parents divorced when Barbara was a baby, and her mother returned to her hometown, Carthage, Missouri. Years later, Barbara became the beloved stepdaughter of Harold O. Beard, partner in Miller Beards mens clothing store (Carthage), when he and Mary married.
Barbara was graduated from Hawthorn Grade School and Carthage High School, then attended college in Atchison at Mount St. Scholastica College and was graduated in 1953. While there, she met her husband, chemistry professor George J. Baumgartner, Ph.D. They married Pentecost Monday, June 7, 1954, in Carthage. They resided in Atchison and were members of St. Benedicts Parish.
After college, Barbara was hired by Mother Alfred Schroll to teach French and English at the Academy of Mount St. Scholastica. Carthage Public Schools were paying $2800 a year. Mother Alfred told her they couldnt pay that, but they could pay $2700 plus $50 a month room & board.
Barbara stayed home 21 years to raise their six children, as George progressed in his career, later becoming Academic Dean at Benedictine College. Sr. Paula Howard requested her return to teaching at the Academy of Mount St. Scholastica. She first taught while her youngest child was in morning kindergarten.
Through the years, Barbara taught at Benedictine College and the American Language Academy, including French, English and English as a Second Language. Her students were from all over the world, including the Middle East, South America and Asia and she was often invited to stay with their families.
She took students on a group tour to France. On later continuing education trips, she made lifelong friends in France.
Barbara was an Oblate at St. Benedicts Abbey for 69 years. She was a Red Cross volunteer, certified by the Red Cross in home nursing and as a water safety swimming instructor. She also served as a Gray Lady for Leavenworths veterans hospital. She volunteered on numerous committees for St. Benedicts Church and Grade School.
In 2016, George and Barbara were awarded Benedictine Colleges highest honor, The Cross of the Order of St. Benedict.
Dr. Baumgartner preceded her in death Feb. 10, 2018.
Their children survive: Virginia A. Baumgartner, Thomas A. Baumgartner (Diane Howard), Joan C. Taylor (Raymond), David F. Baumgartner (Charlotte), Stephen J. Baumgartner and M. Constance Broski (Mark). They have nine grandchildren, two step- grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with visitation to follow until 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Abbey or Mount St. Scholastica Convent or St. Benedict Parish and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
