Baumann, Patricia L. 1949-2019

OMAHA, Neb. Patricia Lee Baumann, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Immanuel Hospital, Omaha.
Patricia Lee Pierce was born on April 22, 1949, in Atchison, the daughter of Ervin Lee and Rose Marie (Deyhle) Pierce.
Patty graduated from Atchison High School in 1967.
She worked at the lunch counter for Domans & Ball Brothers Drug Store and in the dietary department of the Atchison Hospital for many years.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, and enjoyed bowling, collecting teddy bears, lighthouses and cook books. Patty was an excellent candy maker and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
Survivors include: a son, Michael (Amy) Baumann, Bennington, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Pierce and Eli Baumann; a niece, Misty (Rex) Jones, Atchison; two great-nieces, Paige and Samantha Jones; and great-nephew, Sean Jones, all of Atchison.
Her parents; a brother, Ervin Pierce Jr.; and a sister, Sandra Foster, preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial of the cremated remains will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service, at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Heart Association or the Diabetes Association, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Words for comfort and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.