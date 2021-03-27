Baumann, Ann E. 1956-2021

Ann E. Baumann, 64, of Atchison, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.
Ann was born on April 18, 1956, in Atchison, the daughter of Verle W. and Dorothy Pat (Williamson) Baumann.
She graduated from Mt. St. Scholastica.
Ann worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and finished her work career as a guard at the Kansas Prison System in Lansing, Kansas.
She enjoyed all sports, especially horseback riding, golf, softball and fishing. One thrill for her was showing her horse, Prince Carlos, at the American Royal Horse Show in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ann was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, and she made it known to one and all not to call her during the Chiefs games.
Ann was married to Cindy Belles and together, they raised Yorkie dogs, and owned and operated the Doggy Do Kennel & Kuts in Atchison.
Survivors include: her spouse, Cindy Belles, of the home; sisters: Maureen Henzler, Topeka, Kansas, Kari Baumann, Washington, D.C., Sue Van Gordon, Atchison, Martha Burton, Holt, Missouri, Annette Kimbrel, Silex, Missouri and Crissy Baumann, Leavenworth, Kansas; and brothers: Michael Baumann, Sarasota, Florida, Mark Baumann, Navan, Ireland and Tony Baumann, Leavenworth; a step-son, DuWayne Belles, Topeka; and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by: her parents, Verle and Pat Baumann; sister, Mary Khalil Williamson; brothers, Mitchell Baumann and Matthew Baumann.
Visitation with family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
The body has been cremated and burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Red Cross. and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
