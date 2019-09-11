ATCHISON, Kan. William G. Bill Barthel, 98, Atchison, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Atchison Medicalodge.
Bill was born Aug. 6, 1921, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of William P. and Edna (Whitley) Barthel.
He attended St. Benedicts Grade School and Atchison High School.
He and Doris Lucille Congrove were united in marriage on Nov. 9, 1941, at the St. Marks Lutheran Church Parsonage.
Mrs. Barthel preceded him in death on Feb. 2, 2002.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army Infantry on Feb. 1, 1943, and served until his honorable discharge on March 10, 1946.
Prior to his enlistment in the Army, Bill was employed with Blair Milling, of Atchison.
When he returned from active duty, Bill went to work at Blish-Mize & Sillman as a local truck driver, he served in this capacity for 38 years, retiring in 1984.
Bill was a hard worker, this trait was instilled in him at a young age as he worked for a barber shop, going in each morning to sweep the floors and wash windows before school.
Bill was a member of St. Benedict Parish, attending St. Josephs Church.
He liked going to Coffee Club at McDonalds and catching up with friends.
Bill enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.
He had a passion for riding his motorcycle up and down the highways and byways.
In his later years he took up horse riding and enjoyed his horse, Danny.
Survivors include: a son, William Alvin (Lois) Barthel; three daughters, Lola (Bill) Wagner, Ruth Barthel and Rose (Johnny) Smith; nine grandchildren, Cindy (Rick) Vanderweide, Chris (Cynthia) Wagner, Tim (Marsha) Wagner, Katie (Willie) Geisendorf, Jeremy Erpelding, Clay (Julie) Barthel, Sarah (Jason) Ricci, Trever (Lisa) Smith and Nathan (Cherise) Smith; 31 great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Doris Lucille; three infant brothers; and a grandson, Travis Barthel.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Josephs Church, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
A parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m., at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment, or St. Croix Hospice, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with final care.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
