BELTON, Mo. Thomas Charles Barnett, 93, Belton, Missouri, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, departed this life Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Home.
Tom was born June 22, 1928, in Atchison. He was the youngest son of Odie Garland and Grace Irene Barnett. He graduated high school in Atchison, Kansas. Tom received a certificate of completion for an Electronics Technician from International Correspondence School. He was a life-long resident of Atchison.
Tom was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Hollands March 14, 1947, in Atchison. He and Patricia celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in March 2022. Tom worked various jobs previous to his employment at Fred Stein Laboratories, where he worked as an electronic technician before being promoted to first vice president. He retired after 45 years of employment.
Tom enjoyed many hobbies. He specialized as a master wood craftsman, building various unique and beautiful furniture projects. He also built homes for the family. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family at reunions. He had a special love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tom was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Barnett and James Barnett.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Patricia; two daughters, Rebecca Griffin and husband Paul, Harrisonville, Missouri and Cynthia Barnett and husband Tim Maxwell, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; one son, Thomas Barnett Jr. and wife Lana, Monroe, Louisiana; four grandchildren Paul, Brandon (DeeAnn), Kasey (T.J.), and Bryan; and five great- grandchildren, Talon, Grayson, Morgan, Fischer and Hayes.
Private graveside services are under the direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
