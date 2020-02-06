Barnett, Rose Mary 1924-2020

HORTON, Kan. Rose Mary (Tuley) Barnett, 95, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Mission Village Care Center, Horton.
Rose Mary Tuley was born on June 13, 1924, in Muscotah, Kansas, the daughter of Frank C. and Bertha B. (Delfelder) Tuley.
She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1942.
Rose Mary was the first cook for the hot lunch program at the Effingham Elementary School, beginning in the 1955 to 1956 school year.
In 1966, the school district unified all elementary schools and she prepared meals for all of them at Effingham Grade School.
In 1976, she moved to the high school as the kitchen manager. In 1977, she became the supervisor for the district, and retired in 1986.
Rose Mary was made an Honorary Member of the ACCHS Future Farmers Association.
She was a member of the Effingham Union Church, was an active member of Areme Chapter#231 of the Order of the Eastern Star, Effingham. She served several times as Worthy Matron and was District Aid of District No. 2, in 1968 to 1969.
Rose Mary was very involved with the growth of the Effingham Library, through the Effingham Community Club. She served on the Library Board and worked at the library when needed.
She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed camping and after their retirement, they traveled with their dog, Tiger, to Arizona for a warmer winter for several years.
She was married to Robert A. Barnett, on Feb. 19, 1944, in Atchison Kansas.
He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2014.
Survivors include: two daughters; Lana Jo (Berry) Snyder, Deland, Florida, and Sherry (Jake) Vanderslice, Horton; five grandchildren: Rachael, Kelli, Lucas, Sara and Emily; and eight great-grandchildren.
Her parents; husband, Robert; son, Robert W. Barnett; daughter, Mary Lou Barnett; and a sister, Peggy Dryden, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Becker Chapel, 402 Third St., Effingham, Kansas, with Rev. Jeff Cochran officiating.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Freedom Hospice or the Effingham Library, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
