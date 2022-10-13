BELTON, Mo. Patricia Ann Barnett, 92, Belton, Missouri, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, departed this life Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Home.
Patricia was born Dec. 8, 1929, in Atchison. She was the only child of Dora Hollands Brown. Patricia attended high school in Atchison. She was a life-long resident of Atchison.
Patricia was united in marriage to Thomas Charles Barnett March 14, 1947, in Atchison. She and Tom celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in March 2022. Patricia was a home-maker and mother and caregiver to her three children previous to her employment at Sears Roebuck and Co. and then as a medical assistant for several doctors in Atchison. She especially enjoyed working many years for Dr. Charles Brady, where she developed a life-long friendship.
Patricia was also an accomplished seamstress. She created many home and clothing items for her children and other family members. Patricia also enjoyed gardening. She liked spending time with her family. She had a special love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Patricia was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Tom, and her mother.
Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Griffin and husband Paul, Harrisonville, Missouri, Cynthia Barnett and husband Tim Maxwell, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; one son, Thomas Barnett Jr. and wife Lana, Monroe, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Paul, Brandon (DeeAnn), Kasey (T.J.), and Bryan; and five great- grandchildren, Talon, Grayson, Morgan, Fischer and Hayes.
Private graveside services at Alderson Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.