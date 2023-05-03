Barnett, Howard T. 1935-2023

HOLTON, Kan. Howard Thomas Barnett, 88, Holton, Kansas, formerly of Arrington, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at The Pines. He was born April 2, 1935, in Muscotah, Kansas, the youngest of Luther and Margaret (Thomas) Barnett.
Howard graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army from Jan. 1956 until Oct. 1957.
He was a life-long farmer and stockman in the Muscotah and Arrington community, until 2012 when they moved to Holton. He was a member of Holton Evangel (formerly, Evangel United Methodist Church) and former 4-H leader. Howard also served on the ACCHS School Board, and Atchison County Livestock Association.
Howard married Crystelle Beth Gilkison on Oct. 24, 1958, in Valley Falls, Kansas. They celebrated over 63 years of marriage before her passing on Oct. 14, 2022.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Margaret Barnett; three sisters, Onita Brook, Beatrice Ray, and Helen Abramson; two brothers, Phillip and Norman Barnett.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Frost (Greg) of Lawrence, Kansas; four sons, Alan Barnett (Kathy) of Arrington,, Arthur Barnett of Lenexa, Kansas, Andy Barnett (Sheryl) of Valley Falls and Aaron Barnett (Erin) of Lees Summit, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and three more on the way.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
Burial will follow at Muscotah Cemetery.
Family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center or Jackson County Honor Flight c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.