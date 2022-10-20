Barnett, Crystelle B. 1937-2022

HOLTON, Kan. Crystelle Beth Barnett, 85, of Holton, Kansas, formerly of Arrington, Kansas, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Cummings, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Louise (Ebbrecht) Gilkison.
Crystelle graduated from ACCHS in 1954. She grew up in the Brush Creek Community. Since 1958, she lived in Arrington, and moved to Holton in 2012.
Crystelle earned her Certified Nurses Aide and Certified Medication Aide, working at Horton and Valley Falls.
She was a member of the Evangel United Methodist Church, Beck Bookman Library Book Club and a former 4-H Leader.
Crystelle married Howard Barnett on Oct. 24, 1958, in Valley Falls. They celebrated over 63 years of marriage.
Survivors include her husband, Howard, of the home; daughter, Melissa Frost (Greg) of Lawrence, Kansas; four sons, Alan Barnett (Kathy) of Arrington, Arthur Barnett of Lenexa, Kansas, Andy Barnett (Sheryl) of Valley Falls, Kansas, and Aaron Barnett (Erin) of Lees Summit, Missouri; four sisters, Wanda Nelson (Marion) of Phoenix, Arizona, Marietta Kout of Hiawatha, Kansas, Faith Smith of San Mateo, California, and Barbara Chase of Phoenix; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Louise Gilkison; two sisters, Jacqueline McConnell and Sarah Clark; and two brothers, Thomas and Richard Gilkison.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will be held at the Muscotah Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Jackson County 4-H Council c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
