Jessie Florine Barnes, 81, Atchison, Kansas, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Atchison Senior Village Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Newton Cemetery in Nevada, Missouri. Visitation with the family will be for one hour preceding the services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and may be left in care of the funeral Home.
Jessie was born March 28, 1939, in Cedar County, Stockton, Missouri, the daughter of Albert Carl and Susie Thelma (Offield) Pinkman. She attended schools in Nevada, Missouri and graduating from the Nevada Missouri high school. She later attended Highland Community Junior College in Highland, Kansas.
From 1982 until 1985 she worked for National Life Insurance Company in Independence, Missouri, and from 1985 until 1987 for the Reliable Life Insurance Company in Corpus Christy, Texas. From 1987 until 1993 she served as a bail bonds representative. From 1990 until 1991 she worked in the dietary department of Mount Saint Scholastica Convent. Additionally she was an Avon representative until 1994.
Jessie was a writer and enjoyed reading and published three books of her own writings.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Atchison. She was a member and past president of the LWMC and Rebecca Circle of the church and was a member of the church choir and sang in musicals.
Survivors include her children, Lelan D. Charles Walters, Jasper, Missouri; Robert Alan Meek, Joplin, Missouri; Misty Amber Meek, Atchison; her companion of many years, William E. Bewley, Atchison; and granddaughter, Holly Lynn Meek, Atchison; and nieces and nephews. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.