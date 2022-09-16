WINCHESTER, Kan. Francis L. Barnes, 95, of Winchester, Kansas, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Gran Villas Assisted Living, of Atchison, Kansas. Francis was born July 17, 1927, at Winchester, the son of Lawrence Earl and Meta Fay Pemberton Barnes. Francis lived in Winchester all his life. He retired in 1982 after 32 years of Federal Civil Service at Ft. Leavenworth, working at various jobs including truck driver, civilian guard, working at the commissary, auto shop, engineers and as a dispatcher in the motor pool. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from Jan. 10, 1946, to June 20, 1947. He was a member of Eagles Arie #309 in Lawrence and a former member of Oskaloosa Arie #4015. He attended Winchester United Methodist Church.
He was married to Florence Kathleen Pantle on Sept. 3, 1949, at Winchester, she preceded him in death on July 1, 1993.
Survivors include three sons, David (Carolyn) Barnes, Tonganoxie, Kansas, Timothy Barnes, Nortonville, Kansas, Alan (Patricia) Barnes, Nortonville; one daughter, Linda Sue (Daniel) Casper, Tonganoxie; one brother, Earl Barnes, Leavenworth, Kansas; three sisters, Thelma Hubbard, Winchester, Wilma Brown, Winchester, Juanita Davidson, Leavenworth; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Casper, and three brothers, Louie Barnes, Cecil Barnes and Fred Barnes.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa, Kansas. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. before Services. Burial with Military Honors will be at Winchester -Wise Cemetery.
Memorials suggested to Winchester United Methodist Church in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
