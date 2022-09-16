WINCHESTER, Kan. Francis L. Barnes, 95, of Winchester, Kansas, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Gran Villas Assisted Living, of Atchison, Kansas. Francis was born July 17, 1927, at Winchester, the son of Lawrence Earl and Meta Fay Pemberton Barnes. Francis lived in Winchester all his life. He retired in 1982 after 32 years of Federal Civil Service at Ft. Leavenworth, working at various jobs including truck driver, civilian guard, working at the commissary, auto shop, engineers and as a dispatcher in the motor pool. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from Jan. 10, 1946, to June 20, 1947. He was a member of Eagles Arie #309 in Lawrence and a former member of Oskaloosa Arie #4015. He attended Winchester United Methodist Church.

He was married to Florence Kathleen Pantle on Sept. 3, 1949, at Winchester, she preceded him in death on July 1, 1993.

To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.