James Leonard Barker, 77, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Sumner Cemetery with Pastor Ken Watkins officiating. The body has been cremated. The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Atchison and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com
James was born on March 22, 1943, in Atchison, the son of James and Ollie (Gilliland) Barker. James worked grain car loader for Con-Agra Foods for over 22 years. He enjoyed yard work and cars.
He was married to Norma A. Kirsch on April 11, 1981, at the First Christian Church, Atchison. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2012.
Survivors include: one son, John (Trina) Cole, Lees Summit, Missouri; four daughters, Theresa Kendall, Atchison, Barbara (David) Menschik, St. Joseph, Missouri, Valerie (Craig) Miller, Fairfax, Virginia, Victoria (Curtis) Blanke, Abilene, Kansas; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ollie Mae Winzer and June Newcamp.
His parents, wife Norma, sister Suzie Barker and his cherished dog Blondie preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
