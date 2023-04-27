Barclay, Theodore C. 1935-2023

Theodore Charles Ted Barclay, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023, with his daughter by his side. He was 87 years old. Ted was born to Paul and Edna Barclay on Dec. 15, 1935 in Linneus, Missouri.
Ted was a very active person all of his life. He attended high school in Atchison, and was always involved in a variety of sports. Ted excelled in track, football and baseball during that time. As he got older he continued to stay active and participated in a traveling softball team for 80 and over. While attending high school Ted had the opportunity to meet the love of his life and best friend, Juanita. They were married just a few short years after graduating on Jan. 30, 1954, and to that union came two sons and a daughter. They spent 62 years creating memories together before Juanita passed away in Aug. of 2016.
Ted worked for a printing company most of his adult life and was able to retire after 33 years. At that point, both him and his beloved bride were able to travel the world together. They took many cruises and were able to explore places such as Europe, Hawaii and even Alaska. When they werent on their explorations, they were home enjoying activities with their children and grandchildren.
Ted was a foodie, specifically Italian food, so every Thursday night Ted and his daughter, Paula would find a restaurant to dine together and catch up on life. That time was very special to them. Ted was an avid sports fan until the very end of his precious time here on earth and was always watching or listening to any sports channel broadcasting. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on his favorite teams though, Kansas State, Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. His friendly, jovial personality will be missed tremendously.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Paula Barclay; son, Kevin Barclay; grandchildren, Aubry Madison (Brandon), Ashley Barclay, Dustin Dake (Rachel), Scott Barclay (Casey) and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Juanita; and son, Thomas Barclay.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, Missouri.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Atchison at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Cancer Society or Gentiva Hospice in memory of Ted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
