Barclay, Theodore C. 1935-2023

Theodore Charles Ted Barclay, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023, with his daughter by his side. He was 87 years old. Ted was born to Paul and Edna Barclay on Dec. 15, 1935 in Linneus, Missouri.

Ted was a very active person all of his life. He attended high school in Atchison, and was always involved in a variety of sports. Ted excelled in track, football and baseball during that time. As he got older he continued to stay active and participated in a traveling softball team for 80 and over. While attending high school Ted had the opportunity to meet the love of his life and best friend, Juanita. They were married just a few short years after graduating on Jan. 30, 1954, and to that union came two sons and a daughter. They spent 62 years creating memories together before Juanita passed away in Aug. of 2016.

