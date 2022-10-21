Baptista, Charline J. 1945-2022

WINFIELD, Kan. Charline Joan Baptista, 77, was born May 24, 1945, in Winfield, Kansas, the daughter of Raleigh and Eulalia (Wallace) Greer. Joan passed away Oct. 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family.

Joan was raised and educated in Winfield, graduating from Winfield High School in 1963. She earned her Bachelors degree in Education from Southwestern College. She successfully completed a reading specialist certification program and earned her Masters degree from Wichita State University.

