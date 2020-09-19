Baldridge, Buddy R. 1953-2020

Buddy R. Baldridge, Sr., 67 of Atchison, Kansas, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Mosiac Life Center, St. Joseph, Missouri, after a battle with cancer.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Food Pantry at First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Buddy was born on July 1, 1953, in Lyford, Texas, the son of Billie Wayne and Gerreldean (Robinson) Baldridge. He served in the United States Airforce. Mr. Baldridge moved to Atchison and worked as the project manager for OMI when they took over the Atchison Water Treatment Plant. After leaving OMI Mr. Baldridge worked as the operations manager for Benedictine College, Atchison and then as maintenance supervisor for the Atchison Medicalodge, retiring in July of 2018.
He was an active member of the First Christian Church, having served as Elder and Chairman of the Property and Grounds Committee. Buddy was a member of the Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post # 6, Atchison, and the Post # 1175 of the VFW, Atchison.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and his grandchildren. He was a devoted grandfather
He was previously married to Vickie Ordoque. They later divorced. He was married to Sharon Rains on May 2, 1999. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include: three sons, Buddy R. Baldridge, Jr, Atchison, Jeremy J. Baldridge, Las Vegas, New Mexico, and William (Darah) Baldridge, Atchison; a stepdaughter, Rusty Willis, Atchison; his father, Billie W. Baldridge, Lyford, Texas; three brothers, Bobby Baldridge, Port Isabelle, Texas, Billie Baldridge Jr., Lyford, Texas, and Cary Baldridge, Dennison, Texas; four sisters, Rita West, Plano, Texas, Patty Dillard, Dennison, Laura Howerton, Cross City, Florida, and Sheila Christenson, Dennison; five grandchildren, Jenna and Archer Willis, Elizabeth and Isabella Baldridge and Ellie Baldridge.
His mother and one brother, John Baldridge, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
