Baker, Vernice L. 1931-2019

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. Vernice Lee (Wagner) Baker passed away at the Los Alamitos Hospital, in Orange County, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was born in Atchison, Kansas, on Nov. 6, 1931, the daughter of Harry and Esther (Schwartz) Wagner.
She was a graduate of Atchison High School and later worked in the Atchison County Probate Court.
On Nov. 4, 1950, she married John Francis Baker, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, in Atchison.
In 1955, with their son, John Jr., and daughter, Michele, they moved to Southern California, where a few years later, they purchased a home in the city of Buena Park.
Soon thereafter their second son, Bart, was born.
Vernice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved having family gatherings where she would always treat everyone to her homemade baked goods and other treats.
She was an avid reader, especially non-fiction books about historical events. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting and knitting, as well as trying her luck in Las Vegas, or one of the many local casinos in California.
Vernice is survived by: her husband, John; son John (Denise) Baker; daughter, Michele (Terry) Berrier; and son, Bart (Jean) Baker; 10 grandchildren: Brian, Jeffrey, Jessica, Collin, Cory, Tracy, James, Kristen, Candice and Brittney; nine great-grandchildren: Amaris, Aaralyn, Emelia, Clementine, Allison, Justin, Julie, Aurora and Brett.
Internment was held at Riverside National Cemetery, Dec. 19, 2019.
Online condolences can be made at www.dignitymemorial.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
