Matthew Bernard (Matt) Baker, 63, of Atchison, died on May 4, 2022, with loving family at his side.
A family memorial is planned later this year.
Matt was born on April 4, 1959, in Atchison, graduated from Maur Hill Prep high school in 1977, and went on to study at WSU.
A life-long lover of animals of all sizes, from the time he was a pre-teen in Panama throughout his life in Atchison, Matts connection to animals was unEqually passionate about cars and all things mechanical, Matt began tinkering with vehicles in high school, building a custom show truck from parts of various makes and models.
He eventually became a master mechanic as well as a skilled plumber and carpenter, renowned for his ability to fix almost anything.
Later, his creative and entrepreneurial spirit led Matt and his wife, Jean, to set up DanTri Water in Atchison, which they jointly ran for almost 20 years.
Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa E. Baker.
He is survived by: his ex-wife, Jean Baker (Kansas); and two children, Patricia (Dustin) Roloff (Kansas), Daniel (Ruth) Baker (Texas); his father, Frank (Betty) Baker (Kansas); and three sisters: Karen (Randy) Erickson (Colorado), Ceci Baker (Florida) and Jack Baker (Florida); as well as three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Matt was a loving and beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and cousin to hundreds across the US!
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
~Amen~
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to St. Lukes Foundation, 901 E. 104th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131.
Online memorial gifts may be made at saintlukeskc.org/donate (include Matt Bakers name under tribute).
Letters of condolence may be sent in care of Frank Baker at 7305 Ridge Ave, Kansas City, KS 66111.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
