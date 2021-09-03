Bahr, David 1968-2021

JOHNSTON, Iowa David Bahr, 53, of Johnston, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
David was born March 7, 1968, to Ronald and Rose Bahr, in Atchison.
He graduated from Atchison High School in May 1986.
He went on to get his BS in 1990 and MBA in 1992, from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas.
He married his wife, Kara in Oskaloosa, Iowa in July 1996. Together they welcomed their daughter, Kiersten, who was born in Des Moines, on Feb. 8, 2001.
He has worked as a Senior Pre-Construction Manager for The Weitz Company since Jan. of 2002.
He enjoyed weight lifting, (and won the bench press competition at the Iowa State fair), grilling and smoking meat on his smoker, sports (especially the Kansas City Chiefs) and following his daughters sports.
He was known for always having an immaculate fish tank and his skill as a master woodworker.
He is survived by: his wife; daughter; father; brother, Dennis (Trish) Bahr; three nieces: Maddison, Kinley, Hallee; uncle, William Coke; aunt, Linda Turnbull.
He was preceded in death by: his mother; a sister, who died July 26, 1973; grandparents: Mildred Booth, and James and Marie Coke; uncle, Carl Coke; and aunt, Doris Coke.
We would like to extend our thanks to the outstanding doctors and nurses at Medical Oncology and Hemotology at John Stoddard Cancer Center.
Also, the kind and compassionate staff at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston.
We lost a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, but heaven gained a beautiful angel with a contagious smile.
A visitation will from 4:30 to 7 p.m. be on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale, Iowa.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Urbandale.
A private family burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery, in Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
