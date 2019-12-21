ATCHISON, Kan. James Kevin Bachmann, 74, of Atchison, died Friday, June 12, 2015.
He was born in Yonkers, New York, and raised in Newton, Massachusetts.
James was a Ford Foundation and Fulbright Scholar, graduating from Georgetown University, majoring in Spanish, and earning a PhD in applied linguistics.
He is survived by: his son, James; and his daughter, Rosita. As published in the Atchison Globe.
