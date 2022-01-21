Baber, Victor J.

Victor J. Baber
BEAN LAKE, Mo. Victor Jay Baber, 76, of Bean Lake, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home the morning of Dec. 28, 2021, at Bean Lake.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2022, at Leavenworth National Cemetery with Chaplin Wildon Mitter officiating the graveside service. Following the graveside service, there will be a lakeside celebration of life gathering at Johnson Drive Pavilion, Bean Lake after sunset.
Donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project: https:// support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.