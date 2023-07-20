Auchenpaugh, Norma L. 1925-2023

Norma L. Auchenpaugh, 98, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Atchison Senior Village.
Graveside services will be Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Russ Cooper officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Atchison Hospice and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Norma was born March 24, 1925, in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of David K. and Evelyn Marie Pooler Lyon. She attended school at Broadway Grammer School and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1942.
She and Frederick A. Auchenpaugh were united in marriage on June 3, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Norma was employed as a secretary in the quality assurance department for United Nuclear, in Norwich for 10 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Atchison and was known as the hat lady in and around Atchison, she was an avid baker and shared her favorite homemade treats with many friends.
Survivors include a son-in-law, Don Creighton, Valparaiso, Indiana; and special loved ones in Atchison, Gene Ross, Atchison, Tracey Elias, Atchison, Peggy Scholz, Atchison; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by a daughter, Lesley Creighton. As published in the Atchison Globe.
