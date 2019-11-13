TOPEKA, Kan. Brent Alan Auchard, 61, of Topeka, passed from this life on Nov. 6, 2019.
He was born in Atchison, Kansas, on Feb. 6, 1958.
He graduated from Atchison High School and attended Highland Jr. College.
He was an artist, and enjoyed lapidary and silver work and making jewelry.
He belonged to the Hiawatha, Kansas Rock Club and St. Joseph Rock Club.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Oliver C. Auchard Jr. and Shirley Underwood Auchard; and his brother, Oliver C. Auchard III; as well as his niece, Tracy Wells.
He is survived by: his siblings: Judith Floyd (Ted), Gary Auchard (Martha) and Janet Blain (Les). He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews.
Final arrangements are being made by Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc. Leavenworth, Kansas.
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Atchison, at a future date. As published in the Atchison Globe.
