Atlakson, Dorothy J. 1930-2022

Dorothy Jean Atlakson, 91, formerly of Atchison, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Two Timbers Nursing Home, Highland Kansas, with family by her side.
Dorothy was born on July 21, 1930, in Frankfort, Kansas, the daughter of Minnis and Dorothy (Kaul) Riley.
She graduated from the Holton High School in 1948. She was married to Keith Atlakson on July 14, 1953, in Erding, Germany.
Dorothy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Atchison, the Atchison YMCA, where she enjoyed womans volleyball and walleyball.
If you ever had a conversation with Dorothy, you knew she loved dancing with her daddy as a kid, swimming at the Holton pool, working at the state capital for Paul R. Shanahan, shopping at Talbots and most importantly, she loved Keith. She was funny, feisty and would protect her family, almost to a fault.
Survivors include: her husband of 68 years, Keith Atlakson, of the home; a son, Kevin Atlakson, Gladstone, Missouri; two daughters, Karen (Bob) Winney, Overland Park, Kansas and Mary Beth (Kent) Wohlgemuth, Atchison; a brother, Dr. Ken (Cheryl) Riley, Hiawatha, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Stephanie, Sarah, Erin, Keith, Mathew, Andrew and Adam; seven great-grandchildren: and her dog, Debbie-Molly, of the home.
Her parents and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Hochuli, preceded her in death.
A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
The body has been cremated.
Memorials are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society in lieu of flowers and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.