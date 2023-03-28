Aspinwall, Susan E. 1950-2023

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Susan Elaine Aspinwall, 72, of Nortonville, Kansas, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nortonville, with Fr. Lazar Carasala as Celebrant.

