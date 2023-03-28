Aspinwall, Susan E. 1950-2023

Susan was born on May 11, 1950, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Kathleen (Striegel) Wistuba. She graduated from Nortonville High School in 1968 and attended Highland Community College and Washburn University studying accounting.
Susan worked as the Business Manager for Northeast Kansas Education Service Center, Oskaloosa, Kansas for over 20 years, until her medical retirement. Prior to her time with NEKESC, she was a teller at the Bank of Nortonville, ran day care out of her home, was a bookkeeper for Jefferson County Memorial Hospital, Country Corvettes, and Atchison Leather Products. Susan was an amazing cook and did catering out of her home. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing the guitar and piano, and most of all spending quality time with her grandchildren.
She was married to John Aspinwall on Feb. 13, 1971. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a son, Rob (Lindsay) Aspinwall, Nortonville; two daughters, Shauna (Steve) Logan, Leavenworth, and Lora (Johnny) Weishaar, Nortonville; a brother, Robert (Tammy) Wistuba, Valley Falls, Kansas; and five sisters, Karen (Ed) Splichal, Belleville, Kansas, Patty (Clifford) Burk, Tecumseh, Kansas, Jane (Perry) Hodge, Wichita, Kansas, Lori Hedges, Ottawa, Kansas, and Ann Maggie (Chris) Ferguson, Topeka, Kansas, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Her parents; a son, John Vince Aspinwall; and a brother, John Wistuba preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
