Askren, Marlan L. 1934-2023

TUCSON, Ariz. Marlan Leon (M.L.) Askren, affectionately known by many as simply Sonny, passed away in Tucson at just 88 years old. A fine age, but as Sonny would tell you, he was only just getting going.
Born in Atchison in Aug. 1934, he carried his proud small town Americana roots with him everywhere he went. From growing up in Kansas, to attending University of Arizona, graduate school in Washington D.C. on to a career with Monsanto that began in St. Louis, Missouri and took him and his family to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil and all the way back to the States again.
He started and advised several independent local businesses in Tucson before jumping into his own real estate practice for nearly 25 years.
Devoted son to Marietta, brother to Jody (Anderson) and Paul (Askren), uncle, father, grandpa and friend to practically anyone he met. Kindness, Honesty, Hardwork, were his guiding values and he exemplified them every day.
Sonny is survived by: Barbara Askren, whom he was married to for over 30 years; son, Andy Askren of Oregon; and daughter, Karen Sommer of Washington and their extended families.
A celebration service is being planned in Tucson for Spring 2023.
