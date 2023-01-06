Askren, Marlan L. 1934-2023

TUCSON, Ariz. Marlan Leon (M.L.) Askren, affectionately known by many as simply Sonny, passed away in Tucson at just 88 years old. A fine age, but as Sonny would tell you, he was only just getting going.

Born in Atchison in Aug. 1934, he carried his proud small town Americana roots with him everywhere he went. From growing up in Kansas, to attending University of Arizona, graduate school in Washington D.C. on to a career with Monsanto that began in St. Louis, Missouri and took him and his family to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil and all the way back to the States again.

