Ashpaugh, Timothy W. 1971-2021

DEKALB, Mo. Timothy Wayne Timmy Ashpaugh, 50, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Sept. 1, 2021, at his home. Tim was born Jan. 31, 1971, in Atchison, Kansas, to Larry Wayne and Diane Sue (Moore) Ashpaugh. He was raised in the Weston, Missouri, area and was a 1989 graduate of the West Platte R-II High School.
He had two daughters, Kelsey and Whitney from his first marriage; later marrying Nicolle Lanham on April 12, 1996, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Tim was a self-employed building construction sub-contractor. His businesses were: J.T. Caulking and Waterproofing and later, Ashpaugh Construction. He was of the Christian faith. Tim loved visiting Yellowstone National Park, hunting, fishing, and was an especially avid mushroom hunter. He loved horses and enjoyed writing songs and playing guitar with his former band Smitty and the Unemployed.
Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George Russell Ashpaugh and Katherine (Barbee) Ashpaugh; maternal grandparents, Leonard Moore and Mary (Smart) Moore; uncle Gary Ashpaugh, and aunt Carolyn Denton.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Nicolle Ashpaugh of DeKalb; children, Kelsey Mechelle (Jose) Tigerina of Lansing, Kansas, Whitney Abigail Ashpaugh of Atchison, Kinsey Cheyenne (Scott) Ashpaugh of Faucett, Missouri, Kailey Jo Ashpaugh of DeKalb, Wyatt Chance Ashpaugh of DeKalb, and Jesse Colt Ashpaugh of DeKalb; brother, James Wayne Ashpaugh of Rushville, Missouri; sisters, Mary Diane Ashpaugh of Rushville and Jenny Sue (Troy) Bower of Trimble, Missouri; three grandchildren, Mia, Nya, and Bentley; nieces and nephews Tyler, Waylon, Lillian, Jewel, Natalie, and Alexandra; and numerous extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston followed by a noon funeral service. A dinner catered by Tin Kitchen at De Kalb Community Center will follow and everyone is welcome. Private burial with immediate family only at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be given to the Jesse Ashpaugh Educational Fund in care of the Bank of Weston.
Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, Missouri, 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
