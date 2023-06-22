asdf asdf

DESOTO, Kan William Franklin Wilson, of DeSoto, Kansas and formerly of Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away, on June 9, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 99.

Bill was born to Walter and Grace (Gilstrap) on Aug. 23,1923, on his grandparents farm near Neosho, Missouri. He grew up in Galena, Kansas and graduated from Galena High School. Bill married Norma Faith Evans, of Pittsburg, on May 30, 1948. They were married for 68 years until Normas passing in 2016.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.