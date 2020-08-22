BRAYMER, Mo. Jerry J.D. Digger Artman, 77, of Braymer, Missouri, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home in Braymer.
He was born April 22, 1943, at Tonganoxie, Kansas, the son of Earl L. and Ethel Swain Artman.
He grew up and attended schools in the Atchison area. Jerry owned and operated Diggers Excavating Company in Kansas City, Missouri, for many years, retiring recently for health problems. He was a member of Operating Engineers Union Local 101 in Kansas City. He loved fishing, farming and running his heavy equipment. He also enjoyed being a mechanic who could build or fix anything.
Jerry married Helen Frances Siegel Green on July 1, 1998, at Raytown, Missouri, she survives at home.
Other survivors include: two daughters, Penny McKnight, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jennifer Burrell, Kearney, Missouri; one step-son, Chuck Green, Kansas City, Missouri; one step-daughter, Angela Siders, Independence, Missouri; five sisters, Bonnie Ruth Scott, Lawrence, Kansas, Betty (Frank) Seeger-Baker, Kansas City, Kansas, Darlene (Fred) Hagan, Manhattan, Kansas, Shirley Joanne Chapman, Braymer, Sharon Henderson, Deming, New Mexico; and four grandchildren, Emily Hughes, Tyler Burrell, Alyssa Burrell and Ella Burrell.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John Artman, LeeRoy Artman, Jr, and Jack Artman.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Wild Horse Cemetery, rural McLouth, Kansas.
Memorials suggested for funeral expenses to Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
