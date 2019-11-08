TOPEKA, Kan. John E. Arnold, 79, Topeka, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019.
Memorial service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 Southwest Urish Rd., Topeka KS 66614, with visitation half an hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Atchison Historical Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
