Armstrong, Jean A. 1937-2022

CHANUTE, Kan. Jean Anne (Converse) Armstrong, age 84, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Jean was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Great Bend, Kansas, to Harvey and Marcile (Ray) Converse. She graduated from Great Bend High School in 1955 and then again four years later from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Music Education. Jean received her Master of Music in Piano Pedagogy from Pittsburg State University in 1997. Jean was working as a music teacher in Wilson, Kansas, when she met Willis Bill Armstrong Jr., a band instructor working in nearby Russell, Kansas. After a whirlwind courtship, the two married on March 17, 1962, at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend.

