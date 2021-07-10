Armstrong, Anna M. 1929-2021

MUSCOTAH, Kan. Anna Margaret Armstrong, 91, of Muscotah, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 31, 1929 in Merriam, Kansas, the daughter of Leo and Lola (Ward) Callaghan.
She graduated from Merriam Grade School in 1943, graduated as Valedictorian from Shawnee Mission High School in 1947, and attended two years at Kansas State University.
Anna was a homemaker. She was a very active member of the Muscotah United Church, serving as organist, teaching High School Sunday School Class with her husband Charles for 25 years and adult Sunday School class for more than 40 years.
She was a member of the Hiawatha Camp of the Gideons Auxiliary of Kansas for 60 years and held various offices, including serving as State President from 1982 to 1984.
She was active in Womans Fellowship, serving as President and member of the Womens Bible Study. She was also active in OMS; she and her husband, Charles, went on many crusades to international mission fields.
She was a member for many years of the Christian Womens Club in Atchison, serving as chairman for three years.
Anna served as 4-H Leader for many years and worked in the unit organization. She was an avid book reader, giving reviews to various groups and served as Chairman for three years, at the Atchison Extension Council.
She married Charles Armstrong on June 25, 1950, in Muscotah. They celebrated over 71 years of marriage.
Survivors include: her husband, Charles of the home; daughter, Kathy Geis (Bill) of Shawnee, Kansas; two sons, Mark Armstrong (Kathleen) of Muscotah, and Gregg Armstrong of Shawnee, Kansas; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Muscotah United Church.
Burial will follow at the Muscotah Cemetery.
Family will greet friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, evening at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be given to the Gideons International c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
