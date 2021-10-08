Armontrout, Donna M. 1942-2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Donna M. (Eccher) Armontrout, 79, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Ms. Armontrout has been cremated and no services are scheduled. Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas, has been entrusted with cremation care and final arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Senior Village and Achievement Services for Northeast Kansas in Atchison, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.amosfamily.com.
Donna was born January 31,1942, in Atchison, the daughter of Edmond T. Eccher and Anna J. (Evans) Eccher. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from the Mount St. Scholastica Academy.
She and Donald R. Armontrout were united in marriage on April 15, 1972 at St. Josephs Church, Atchison. Don preceded her in death in 1986.
She was formerly employed at Honeywell, retiring in 2009.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park.
Donna loved socializing with her neighbors and especially enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas casinos.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara Eccher, Atchison; 11 nieces; and 9 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Virginia and Patricia; and brothers, Richard, Al and Gerald. As published in the Atchison Globe.
