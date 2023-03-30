Arensburg, Mary E. 1935-2023

Mary Elizabeth Arensberg passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, at the age of 87.
Mary was born on June 1, 1935, in Atchison, to Raymond and Maureen (Caldwell) Clark. She graduated high school from Mount St. Scholastica, in Atchison and then began working at the telephone office as an operator.
Mary married Jack Arensberg on July 19, 1958, in Atchison, and he passed away in 2018. Mary and Jack moved to Lawrence, Kansas shortly after they married and opened Arensbergs Shoes in Downtown Lawrence. Mary did the books for the store for 35 years. She was a dedicated Catholic and was a member, at one time or another, at each of Lawrences Catholic Churches. She was President of the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered there for many years. Mary was an avid golfer and stayed active with weekly workouts. Above all, the most important thing to her was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children: Tim (Deanne), Tom (Anita), Jeff, Andy (Denise) Arensberg; Julie Pfister (EJ), her seven grandchildren; siblings, Larry Clark, and Harriet Celano.
Mary was also preceded in death by her parents,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with a family only burial to follow.
A reception will be held at Lawrence Country Club at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
