Marcia Ann Arensberg-Noll, 64, formerly of Atchison, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Marcias life will be celebrated on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home and a time of sharing memories to begin at 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Achievement Services and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Marcia was born Oct. 6, 1954, in Atchison, the daughter of Richard P. Dick and Emma Lou (Keithline) Arensberg.
She graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in 1972. She then continued her education at Emporia State Teachers College, graduating in 1976, where she later earned her Masters Degree in the early 1980s.
She and Peter Russell Russ Noll were united in marriage on Feb. 14, 1985, in Atchison.
Marcia was employed with USD 409 for seventeen years as a Special Education Teacher. She enjoyed canning; making salsa, jams and jellies; and gardening.
Survivors include: her husband, Russ Noll; a daughter, Lauren Frances Noll, Liberty, Missorui; two sons, Mason (Becky) Clark, Omaha, Nebraska, Nick Noll, Carson City, Nevada; a brother, Rich Arensberg, Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren, Sean, Abraham, Augustus, William; three step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Lisa Arensberg; a brother, JoJo Arensberg; and her beloved dog, Mozzie. As published in the Atchison Globe.
