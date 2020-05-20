Arensberg, Luetta Lulu 1927-2020

Luetta Lulu Arensberg, from Atchison, died on May 7, 2020, after a ferocious fight with COVID-19.
Luetta had been a resident at Brighton Gardens-Prairie Village, Kansas, since June of 2017, where she had many wonderful caregivers; particularly Kerrie, Peggy and Shewaye, as well as Cindy Jo and Sally, who coordinated so many marvelous art projects, exercise and other events.
Special thanks to the dedicated staff at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission hospital and also to Viata of Everyday Home Healthcare and Connie McRae (Atchison) for helping enrich her later life.
Luetta Pauline Arensberg was born on Dec. 28, 1927, near Nortonville Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel Henry.
Luetta grew up on her familys farm, during the depression.
Although times were tough, as the youngest of five children, Luetta was spoiled by her three older brothers and sister.
In many of her early family photos, it appears that she was filmed in color, while everyone else is in black and white.
During elementary school, Luetta participated in 4-H and was a (feared) debater in high school (and the rest of her life).
She attended KU and one of her earliest jobs was teaching school in a one room school house.
From 1946 to 1953, she was employed by Midwest Grain as the private secretary of Cloud Cray Sr.
On Nov. 4, 1952, she married the love of her life, Lee C. Arensberg, who pre-deceased her on May 27, 2017.
They were married for almost 65 years and had a wonderful life together.
She is survived by: her children: Lee C. Arensberg (Dan), Mark W. Arensberg (Renny), Janet G. Arensberg and James A. Arensberg (Renee); five grandchildren: Mark C. Arensberg (Katie), Elise C. Arensberg-Byrom (Casey), Briana Arensberg-Smith (Cameron), Annmarie C. Arensberg, Aidan J Arensberg; six great-grandchildren: Hudson, Georgia and Violet Arensberg and Lincoln and William Smith and Beau Byrom, just born April 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Lee C. Arensberg; parents, Raymond and Ethel Henry; and her brothers: Maurice, Clayton and Elywn Henry; and sister, Maxine Kottmann.
Luetta was known for her intelligence, competitiveness and limitless energy, as well as her inventive cooking and sarcastic sense of humor.
She was extremely resourceful, skeptical, well organized and good at managing everything,including her familys home-life, while helping Lee manage the family shoe business.
Luetta had an enormous work-ethic and always put 150 percent into whatever she did, including raising her four children; she was the best mother there ever was.
Although, she will be sorely missed, Lee has been waiting for her (with a beverage in hand).
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB and burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org, or may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be placed online through Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home at: www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
