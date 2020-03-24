Princess J. Anthony-Gary
19592020
TOPEKA, Kan. Princess Jewel Anthony Gary 61, Topeka, was pronounced dead at the scene of a car accident, Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Princess and her twin brother, Patrick Joseph, who died at 4 months, were born Jan. 7, 1959, in Atchison, Kansas, to Frank and Elizabeth Anthony.
Princess attended Atchison Public Schools. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1977, she then attended Northeast Kansas Area Vocational Technical School, where she received Honor Roll distinction each quarter. Her high school activities included: playing piano and saxophone, and lettering in basketball.
Princess earned an associates degree in accounting while employed in the Agronomy Office, secretary, at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska. Later, she was employed in the office of Nebraskas attorney general in the mid 80s.
Princess enjoyed cooking, hunting mushrooms, cars and all types of music. She was especially fond of seafood, enjoyed giving and visiting the casino, but most of all she loved her two daughters, Isis and Alexis, and their family dog, KiYah.
Princess and Derrick Todd Gary, were married Sept. 23, 1989, in Kansas City, Missouri; they later divorced.
Princess united with South Side Christian Church while in the Kansas City area. She was the church pianist and was pleased to re-establish relationship with Pastor Donald Ellis Sr., who baptized her previously, and his family.
Survivors are: her beloved daughter, Alexis Gary, Topeka; her mother, Elizabeth Thompson, Atchison; two brothers, Perri G. (Tina) Anthony, Topeka, and Dwayne L. (Liz) Anthony, Atchison; two nephews, Dwayne M. (Qiana) Anthony, Topeka, and Durell H. (Kimberly) Anthony, La Mesa, California; one niece, Diamond L. (D.J.) Howell, Laveen, Arizona; two uncles, Darryl (Sue) Marshall, Kansas City, Missouri, and Richard Jones, Des Moines, Iowa; one aunt, Carmen Augustus, Kansas City, Kansas; four great-nephews; three great-nieces; and a host of other family and friends from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
Princess was preceded in death by: her daughter, Isis; her twin brother, Patrick; her father, Frank L Anthony; stepfather, Earl Thompson; and niece, Tyauna Anthony.
In compliance with the CDC, regarding their intent to protect the health and safety of the general public, a public celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Princess family sincerely thanks everyone for the great outpouring of love, kindness and support.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home will be in charge. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.