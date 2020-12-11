Anderson, Vicki N.

Vicki N. Anderson
LOVELAND, Co. Vicki Nellerae Anderson, age 63, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away at sunrise on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was: the loving wife of Dick for 41 years; mother of: Mark, Kirk and Alex; grandmother of: Andy, Otto and Kaylor.
She was raised in Lyndon, Kansas, and lived for 30 years outside Loveland, on the Buckhorn Creek.
She graduated from Kansas State University, where she met her husband.
Vicki was diagnosed with ocular melanoma and fought courageously for two years, before she passed.
Vicki will be forever remembered as a master seamstress, a lover of music, a wonderful mother and a caring wife. As published in the Atchison Globe.
