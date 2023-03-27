Anderson, Kari R. 1971-2023

LANSING, Kan. On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Kari lost her struggle with cancer but triumphed over death, entering into the embrace of Gods eternal love. Kari was born on April 17. 1971, in Mesa, Arizona, to a military family living in Tempe, Arizona. Her father, U.S. Air Force (Ret) Lt. Col., Leon Torkelson, who was a fighter pilot and his assignments occasioned numerous family relocations. Karis mother, Glenda, was a schoolteacher and always told Kari how lucky she was to be able to move to and enjoy new places.

Kari had a lifelong love for travel and the opportunities for learning it provided. In addition to Arizona, Kari lived in California, West Germany, Alabama, Virginia, Nevada, Norway and Kansas. She attended four elementary schools, two junior high schools, and three high schools. At the age of fifteen, Kari spent her sophomore year in Norway, as an exchange student. Kari was a cheerleader, band member (trombone), athlete, holding the record for javelin and Salutatorian of her 1989 high school class, at Atchison County Community High School. Kari attended the University of Kansas, earning her undergraduate degree in 1993 and in 1999, her Master of Science Degree in Education-Counseling. Kari participated in college activities and sports including the KU and, later, K-State Womens Rugby teams. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, Kansas University Band and Tau Beta Sigma, the honorary womens band society.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.