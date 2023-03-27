Anderson, Kari R. 1971-2023

LANSING, Kan. On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Kari lost her struggle with cancer but triumphed over death, entering into the embrace of Gods eternal love. Kari was born on April 17. 1971, in Mesa, Arizona, to a military family living in Tempe, Arizona. Her father, U.S. Air Force (Ret) Lt. Col., Leon Torkelson, who was a fighter pilot and his assignments occasioned numerous family relocations. Karis mother, Glenda, was a schoolteacher and always told Kari how lucky she was to be able to move to and enjoy new places.
Kari had a lifelong love for travel and the opportunities for learning it provided. In addition to Arizona, Kari lived in California, West Germany, Alabama, Virginia, Nevada, Norway and Kansas. She attended four elementary schools, two junior high schools, and three high schools. At the age of fifteen, Kari spent her sophomore year in Norway, as an exchange student. Kari was a cheerleader, band member (trombone), athlete, holding the record for javelin and Salutatorian of her 1989 high school class, at Atchison County Community High School. Kari attended the University of Kansas, earning her undergraduate degree in 1993 and in 1999, her Master of Science Degree in Education-Counseling. Kari participated in college activities and sports including the KU and, later, K-State Womens Rugby teams. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, Kansas University Band and Tau Beta Sigma, the honorary womens band society.
Kari married Brian Anderson on July 5, 2003. Kari and Brians children, the twins, Jonas and Anya, were born in 2006, and are currently high school juniors at Lansing High School.
Kari began her teaching career in Robinson, Kansas, followed by two years teaching for the Department of Defense in Japan. After completing her Masters degree, she worked as a high school counselor in Junction City, Kansas, and later worked as a counselor at Pleasant Ridge High School. For the last four years, Kari worked as College/Career Counselor at Lansing High School and was a member of the American School Counselor Association. As a high school counselor, Kari always found time to listen and help her students in any way possible. She attended almost every athletic event, play and music concert. The students knew that she was in attendance and cheering them on! She also served as a coach of the Lansing High School Scholars Bowl team.
Kari always expressed a strong sense of patriotism, a genuine love of and respect for people and a strong desire to help others. In addition to school and family activities, Kari was an active participant and leader in numerous church and civic organizations. She served as a Member and Chapter Regent of the Kansas State Society- Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was voted the Outstanding Junior DAR member in 2005; Member and Past President of a P.E.O. Chapter; and several programs and activities at the First United Methodist Church, Leavenworth. She also enjoyed coaching the twins youth soccer and basketball teams.
Kari is survived by her husband, Brian; and her children, Jonas and Anya. She is also survived by her mother, Glenda Torkelson; brother, Kurt Torkelson and his wife, Amy; their children, Aubrey, Chase and Brody; and her mother-in-law, Colleen Anderson .
She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Torkelson; and father-in-law, Kenneth Anderson.
The family will greet friends at Leintz Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.