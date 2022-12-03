HORTON, Kan. Gary Lynn Anderson age 75, of Horton, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.
Gary was born July 31, 1947, in Lepanto, Arkansas. At age 18, Gary was drafted to Vietnam where he was a combat army medic. He was awarded a purple heart, as well as other medals of honor.
On April 14, 1977, Gary married Terri Lynn Kautz and they raised their family in Horton.
Gary played in several bands as a bass player and was a mechanic for many years and he loved being in the garage. Gary loved music, Nascar, sports and Mopars.
Gary enjoyed his grandkids very much and could talk like Donald Duck. His grandkids called him Paw Paw! Gary use to enjoy beer and referred to it as brewski, the grandkids loved to go get him one out of the refrigerator.
Proceeded in death was their son, Jeremy Lynn Anderson who passed on Aug. 2, 2022.
Left behind is: his loving wife of 46 years, Terri Lynn Anderson of their home in Horton; Their sons and daughter-in-loves: Michael Anderson of Mercier Kansas, Aaron and Lacey Anderson of Horton, and Daniel and Kristy Anderson of Horton; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; His brother, Bud and Betty Anderson of Harrisburg, Arkansas, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton.
