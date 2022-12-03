HORTON, Kan. Gary Lynn Anderson age 75, of Horton, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.

Gary was born July 31, 1947, in Lepanto, Arkansas. At age 18, Gary was drafted to Vietnam where he was a combat army medic. He was awarded a purple heart, as well as other medals of honor.

