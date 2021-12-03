Anderson, Carl J. 1930-2021

MUSCOTAH, Kan. Carl Junior Anderson, 91, of Muscotah, died Nov. 30, 2021, at his home.
Carl was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Atchison, the son of Carl B. and Martha (Schurman) Anderson.
He married Bonnie Peabody on Jan. 27, 1952.
He worked at Rockwell international for 20 years, as a manufacturing engineer. He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, playing guitar and fixing anything broken.
Survivors include: his wife, Bonnie; sons, Dick Anderson and Denny (Kathy) Anderson; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Carl is preceded in death by: his parents; son, Douglas Anderson; and daughter-in-law Vicky Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 6, 2021, at the Muscotah United Church in Muscotah.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to the Muscotah United Church or Larkinburg Christian Church, or Muscotah Cancer support group may be sent in care to the funeral home.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.