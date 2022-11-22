Allen, Timothy W. 1953-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Timothy Walter Allen, 68, Valley Falls, died Friday, Nov. 18, after succumbing to injuries from a workplace accident.
Tim was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Richard (Dick) and Margaret Allen.
He attended school in Dillon, South Carolina, spending his early years between Kansas and South Carolina.
Tim married Kristin Harden Oct. 4, 1991, at the Valley Falls Christian Church. Together, they built a life for themselves and their family in Valley Falls.
He was a painter and a carpenter. He worked many jobs over the years, including for Haul-Mor Inc., Dana Kientz Painting, Holsapple Mudjacking, Senne Construction and Kearney and Son Construction, retiring in 2015.
He was a hard worker, building much of his family home and that of his sons family in recent years. He crafted everything from the picture frames on the walls to the horse barn in the pasture for his wifes beloved horses. Most recently, he was constructing a wood shop for himself, which remains unfinished.
Tim enjoyed the outdoors, carpentry, travel and spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Tim leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife, Kristin, of the home; a son, Christopher (Holly) Allen, Valley Falls; a daughter, Amber (Griffin) Copeland, Lawrence, Kansas; four grandchildren: Charlotte, Echo, Wilder and Raymond, with another granddaughter on the way; a brother, Blaine Allen, Valley Falls; a sister, Mary (Dean) Lederer, Valley Falls; and many cousins and friends, who will miss him dearly.
A celebration of Tims life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Kearney and Son Construction, Valley Falls. All are welcome to attend.
Cards of condolence or memorials to Jefferson County Humane Society may be mailed to Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
