EFFINGHAM, Kan. Reva Joan Allen, one of four children of Ralph and Eoma (Hammontrie) Frenzel, was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Auburn, Nebraska. Joan grew up on a farm southeast of Howe, Nebraska. She attended rural school near her home through the 8th grade and then Auburn Public Schools and graduated in May of 1965. Joan then went to Nebraska City Beauty School, graduating with a degree in Cosmetology, in the fall of 1965.
On Oct. 22, 1966, Joan married the love of her life, Jon Allen, of Nemaha, Nebraska. Two children were born to them, Shelly Ann and Jon Robert, Jr.
After Joan had received her degree, she started to work for Howards Beauty Salon in Auburn. Vickie Erisman later owned the shop and Joan worked for her until she retired after 30 plus years. She and Jon moved to Kansas where Joan worked for McDonalds in various positions and as a hairdresser.
As her health started to decline, she was at home taking care of her cats and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Joan was a very avid square dancer and traveled many miles with Jon and special friends to dances in Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri.
On Sunday, July 9, 2023, in declining health, Joan was admitted to Atchison Senior Village in Atchison, Kansas. She passed away there on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eoma; her sister, Mary Glathar; brother, Tom; and great-grandson, Otto Jon.
Those who survive and remember Joan with love are her husband, Jon of Effingham, Kansas; daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Tim Nichols, of Auburn; son, Jon. Jr. (Melissa), of Eagle; grandchildren, McKenzie Allen, Nathan Palmer, Neshay (Jacob) Volker, Mattie Nichols (fiance;, Garrison Dodge), Olivia Nichols; great-grandchildren, Addison, Harper, Lennon, Jolie, and one on the way; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Tina Frenzel, of Shubert; sisters-in-law, Pat Frenzel of Stella, Lynne Dosch of Claremore, Oklahoma; Lea Ann Allen, of Nemaha; brother-in-law, Van Allen, of Nemaha; other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be Friday, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m. at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family greeting friends 6 to 8 p.m.
Burial of ashes will be at the Nemaha Cemetery on a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Alzheimers Association. As published in the Atchison Globe.
