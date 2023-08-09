EFFINGHAM, Kan. Reva Joan Allen, one of four children of Ralph and Eoma (Hammontrie) Frenzel, was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Auburn, Nebraska. Joan grew up on a farm southeast of Howe, Nebraska. She attended rural school near her home through the 8th grade and then Auburn Public Schools and graduated in May of 1965. Joan then went to Nebraska City Beauty School, graduating with a degree in Cosmetology, in the fall of 1965.

On Oct. 22, 1966, Joan married the love of her life, Jon Allen, of Nemaha, Nebraska. Two children were born to them, Shelly Ann and Jon Robert, Jr.

