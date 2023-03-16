CUMMINGS, Kan. Deborah K. Debbie Allen, 69, Cummings, Kansas, died Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Visitation with the family will be March 25, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Atchison Humane Society and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Debbie was born Dec. 18, 1953, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of James and Mildred Pat Searcy Igoe. She attended and graduated from West Platte High School.
Debbie and James L. Allen were united in marriage in Aug. 31, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She formerly worked for American Business Forms in Leavenworth, then Lockwood Business Forms in Atchison, Kansas; Performance Printing in Kansas City, Missouri, Beneficial in Leavenworth, and then CMOP in Leavenworth.
Survivors include her husband, James Jimmy Allen of the couples home; two daughters, Christy (John) Schnieders, Kansas City, Missouri; Deanna Manning, Atchison; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild
