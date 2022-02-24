Algaier, Marylyn M. 1933-2022

MARIONVILLE, Mo. Marylyn Merle Algaier, age 88, of Marionville, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Ozarks Methodist Manor in Marionville.
She was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Robert and Alberta (Seeger) Miller.
Marylyn was a 1951 graduate of Falls City High School in Falls City, Nebraska and received her associate degree in Applied Science from Longview College in Kansas City, Missouri. She worked for the IRS as an Investigator for large corporations for 35 years.
Marylyn enjoyed cooking, gardening, needle point, reading and loved listening to Bach and Beethoven. Marylyn was an amazing artist, great bridge player and a Master Knitter.
She was a born-again Christian and a kind, intelligent woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She was a longtime resident of the Ozarks Methodist Manor, past president of the Residents Council, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, founding member of the DAM Artist Club in Warsaw, Missouri and a member of The American Business Womens Association.
On Aug. 30, 1952, she married John Robert Algaier in Falls City. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1992.
Marylyn is survived by: two sons, Theodore Algaier and his wife, April, of Lincoln, Nebraska and William Algaier of Palm Springs, California; one daughter, Kathryn Porter and her husband, Dr. Leo Porter, of Warsaw, Missouri; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one brother, Bob Miller and his wife, Arlene, of North Platte, Nebraska.
Marylyn was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert and Alberta; husband, John Robert Algaier; and son, John Robert Algaier, Jr.
Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Williams Funeral Home, in Marionville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be payable to the Ozarks Methodist Manor Residents Activity Fund, in care of the funeral home, PO Box 103, Marionville, MO 65705.
Online condolences may be shared at www.WilliamsFuneralHomeMo.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
