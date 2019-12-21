Alexander, Rae 1936-2019

NEW BERLIN, Wis. Rae (McBratney) Alexander, of New Berlin, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Rae was born on July 13, 1936, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel McBratney.
Rae spent her childhood in Atchison Kansas.
Rae married Gary Alexander in 1956.
She worked at GE Healthcare for 25 years.
She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed gardening, crafts and cooking.
Rae was a loving mom to: Tracy (Paul), Stephen (Kim), Stephanie and Brian. She was the proud grandma of: Matthew, Adam (Brittany), Austin, Payton, Paige, Jessica and Isabella; great-grandma to: Alia, Aubrey and Charley.
Rae was also loved by: her sister, Joan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We will always miss her, but take comfort that she is always with us.
A graveside ceremony is planned for Spring of 2020, in Atchison.
The family would like to express gratitude for the outpouring of support and kindness.
Rae was a supporter of the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC) fund and a former member of St. Marks Church, in Atchison, and would appreciate donations, in lieu of flowers. As published in the Atchison Globe.
