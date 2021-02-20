Charles R. Buck Alberts, 84, Atchison, Kansas, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Amberwell Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedicts Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited on Monday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Benedictine College Football, Benedictine College Basketball, or St. Benedict Catholic School and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Buck was born Oct. 20, 1936, in Atchison, the son of Charles and Virginia (Ryan) Alberts. He attended St. Benedicts Grade School and graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in 1955.
He was employed with Seaman and Schuske Metal Works in St. Joseph, Missouri, working there until his retirement, but retirement would be brief as he soon would be back working for Hausmann Metal Works in St. Joseph. Buck was a proud member of the Sheetmetal Workers Union and was a 60-year card holder.
Buck was an active member of St. Benedict Parish. He served on the school endowment board, the Sacred Heart Variety Store Board, and was a member of the Fourth Degree William T. Jochems General Assembly #1716.
In his youth, Buck enjoyed hunting with his father, brother and friends. He was an avid golfer, many stories could be told about Buck on the golf course, not only did he enjoy playing but he also enjoyed coaching as he helped Nancy during her time as a golf coach. This past year Buck served as President of the Kansas Senior Golf Association. Many Saturday afternoons during the fall, Buck could be found at a Benedictine College football game, he was a faithful supporter making not only home games but making road trips to see his team play. When the calendar would shift to basketball, there he would be supporting the Ravens Basketball teams. In 2013 Buck would be inducted into the Benedictine College Athletics Hall of Fame.
Buck is survived by a sister, Nancy Alberts, Atchison; a brother, Bill (Sue) Alberts, Effingham, Kansas; five nieces; two nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great- nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Turner. As published in the Atchison Globe.
