Albers, Martha J. 1957-2019

BENDENA, Kan. Martha Jean Albers, 62, passed away at her home, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Martha was born April 19, 1957, to Adam and Mildred (Schwebach) Huss, in St. Joseph.
She graduated from Troy High School in 1975. She attended Platte Gard Business College.
She married Ronald Albers, on July 24, 1976, at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Troy, Kansas.
He survives of the home.
She worked at Reagan Whittaker Insurance Co., in St. Joseph, for a year, and the First Bank of Troy, and then Pony Express Community Bank for 40 years as bookkeeper/teller, and then assistant cashier, retiring in 2018.
Martha was an active member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church, where she was a member of the womens council and had positions of music director and cantor, singing for many religious events.
She was also a 4-H leader for the Midway Meadowlarks Club, from 1988 to 2003. She also enjoyed sewing and was a seamstress.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; infant brother, Stephen Huss; father-in-law, Charles Albers; and mother-in-law, Virginia Albers.
Additional survivors: son, Curtis (Jaime) Albers; daughter, Laura (Jordan) Thacker; grandchildren, Cooper and Claire Albers; brother, William (Nancy) Huss; sisters, Barbara (Kent) Luedke and Mary Sutton; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Sarah) Albers, Daniel (Kathy) Albers and Steven (Candy) Albers; sister-in-law, Linda (Marvin) Gaither; and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, in Bendena.
Rosary: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, in Troy, with visitation to follow until 9 p.m.
Friends may call after noon Friday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy.
Burial: Moray Cemetery, Bendena.
Memorials: Highland Ambulance or St. Benedicts Catholic Church.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
