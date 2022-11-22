Adina Janee Adamson "Dina", 46, died unexpectedly Nov. 17, 2022, near her home. She was born March 9, 1976, in Enid, Oklahoma to Pamela (Gerdes) Adamson and Jesse Adamson.
Her early years were spent in Oklahoma before moving to Atchison, Kansas, in 1985. She attended Atchison High School graduating with the class of 1994.
The last several years she was self-employed running her own cleaning service. Her greatest achievement and joy were her family. Affectionately known as GG by her grandchildren she was a devoted mother, grandmother, partner, daughter and friend.
Her favorite place to be was on a beach surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimalou and Calvin Adamson; Joseph Gerdes; Jacks son, Jonathan Craig; and four uncles, John, Dee and Jerry Adamson, Joseph "Joey" Gerdes.
Adina is survived by her longtime partner, Jack Craig, and his children, Andrew (Megan) Craig, Cassie (Eric) Pickhinke, Brad (Mario) Craig; her sons, Joseph (Allison) and Eli Widner; her daughter, Kassie (Kurtiss) Burge; granddaughters, Sophia, Laekyn, Mileigh, Olivia, Aria, Briella and Kynleigh; grandsons, Aidyn, Kamdyn and Landon; her mother, Pamela Adamson; grandmother, Rose Gerdes; sister, Jessica (Ed) Rose; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dogs.
A visitation with the family will be Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home ending with a short service.
Flower arrangements can be sent to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home and memorials are suggested to benefit her youngest son Eli, and can be left directly with the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
