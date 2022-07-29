OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Walter Norman Walt Adams, age 83, of Overland Park, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Overland Regional Medical Center.
Walter was born on Dec. 21, 1938, in Jamaica, New York, the son of the late Phoebe (Morgan) and Walter Adams. He attended high school in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas. He was in the Army National Guard for four years while in Arkansas.
He and the former Elizabeth Bush were united in marriage on May 30, 1964, at St. Benedicts Church in Atchison. He continued his catholic faith throughout his life.
Walt moved to Atchison in 1960, because of his step-father and began his employment career for Blish-Mize & Silliman before he became a National Buyer for Western Auto. He and his wife moved to Goodland, Kansas, where they resided for 40 years. While there, he owned the Warehouse Mall and Warehouse Discount Furniture earning the nickname Super Walt for his incredible television ads.
After selling the furniture business, Walts last working endeavor was for Nationwide Homes for 15 years, where he was the top salesman for Shulte Homes Sales until his retirement in 2004. Throughout his career, he owned numerous rental properties and was always an inventive kind of person; he always had a project in the works - some succeeded, some did not!
He became a snow bird in retirement, where he loved spending time at their condo in Mazatln, Mexico, next to the beach.
He and his wife made many memories travelling with friends on vacations Walt won through work. He enjoyed a good old country western movies with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood and was a big fan of Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.
He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Adams, of the couples home; four children and 10 grandchildren: Arthur Rich Adams (Dana) and their children: Stephanie Townsend, Alexis, Jillian and Paige Adams; Patricia Vander Laan (Scott) and their children: Katherine and Joseph Vander Laan; Christopher Adams (Diane); Dr. Sara Oliver (Drew) and their children: Ethan, Michael, Emily and Samuel Oliver; his brother, Richard J. Dick Adams (Logan); and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Family was very important to Walt and he always enjoyed family gatherings with those he loved.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Walter Adams; mother, Phoebe Joyce Kinney; and step-father, Arthur Kinney.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Benedict Church in Atchison.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, until service time at the church.
Funeral care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories of Walt may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
