Adair, William A. 1950-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. William Alexander Adair, 70, of Topeka, Kansas, died unexpectedly on Sat. May 15, 2021, at the Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka.
Private family memorial services will be at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison YMCA or the Mt. Vernon Cemetery and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
William was born on Nov. 8, 1950 in Highland Park, Illinois, the son of John A. and Jane M. (Haskins) Adair. He graduated high school from Culver Military Academy, Culver, Indiana, earned a bachelor of science in accounting from SMU, Dallas, Texas, and was close to earning a masters degree in accounting.
William was self employed, a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Atchison, and enjoyed baseball and NASCAR racing.
Survivors include a brother, John A. Adair, Jr., Kansas City, Missouri; nephews Douglass J. (Juan A. Cass) Adair, Atchison, Alexander W. Adair, Costa Mesa, California, Kevin H. Adair, Port Byron, Illinois, and niece Amy A. (Fred) Zuniga, Whittier, California; sisters-in-law, Marsha A. Adair, Atchison,and Vicki L. Adair, Davenport, Iowa; a stepbrother, Potter H. Carroll, Westborough, Massachusetts.
His parents, stepmother Grace S. Adair, two brothers Bruce D. and Paul H. Adair, and stepsister, Virginia C. Lyman preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.